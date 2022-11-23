Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Halliburton (HAL) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Halliburton (HAL - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. HAL surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, HAL has gained 7.1%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account HAL's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 9 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on HAL for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Halliburton Company (HAL) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today