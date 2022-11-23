Back to top

Company News for Nov 23, 2022

  • Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS - Free Report) surged 10.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share.
  • Analog Devices, Inc.’s (ADI - Free Report) shares jumped 5.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.73 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.58 per share.
  • Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK - Free Report) plummeted 16.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.33 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 per share.
  • Warner Music Group Corp.’s (WMG - Free Report) shares soared 15.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.28 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share.

