New Strong Sell Stocks for November 25th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) is an insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH - Free Report) operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 60 days.

