Visa (V) Sees Growth in Nov US Payments, Cross-Border Volume

Visa Inc. ( V Quick Quote V - Free Report) recently reported encouraging transaction results for October and November (till 21 Nov), despite suspending operations in Russia in March. The financial transaction juggernaut witnessed 9% year-over-year growth in U.S. payments volume in November. The volume increased by 10% in October. Individuals gaining confidence in traveling will likely continue boosting its results.
Per the regulatory filing by Visa, global processed transactions jumped 10% in November and 11% in October, from the prior-year period. The volume was 140% of the 2019 level. Credit payments volume in the U.S. increased 10% in November, while debit payments rose 8%. In October, credit payments were up 12% and debit payments climbed 9%.
Total cross-border volume increased 19% year over year in November, following a 24% jump in October. Excluding intra-Europe transactions, cross-border volume rose 28% year over year in November and 36% in October. Travel cross-border volume growth in the Asia Pacific region is likely to buoy Visa’s performance. If this trend continues, the company is likely to register a significant year-over-year increase in volumes in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
The price inflation is likely to keep benefiting Visa’s revenues. The ongoing recovery in travel and entertainment is expected to keep the volumes up. However, some factors can affect the figures. Even though the company has managed to continue growing, bypassing the ongoing turmoil, the growth rate is witnessing a declining trend. Fed rate hikes can trigger higher savings and lower spending levels. Macroeconomic volatility can also be a cause of concern.
Trend in Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for V’s current-quarter earnings is pegged at $2 per share, indicating a 10.5% rise from the year-ago reported figure. The stock has witnessed four upward estimate revisions in the past 30 days against five in the opposite direction. Visa beat on earnings in each of the last four quarters, the average being 8.3%.
The consensus mark for current-quarter revenues is pegged at $7.7 billion, indicating an 8.8% rise from the prior-year reported number.
Price Performance
Shares of Visa have increased 4.2% in the past year against the
industry's 15.7% decline.
Visa currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader
Business Services space are OppFi Inc. ( OPFI Quick Quote OPFI - Free Report) , PaySign, Inc. ( PAYS Quick Quote PAYS - Free Report) and AppHarvest, Inc. ( APPH Quick Quote APPH - Free Report) . While OppFi sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), PaySign and AppHarvest carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Headquartered in Chicago, OppFi operates a financial technology platform facilitating lending products’ sales. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPFI’s 2022 bottom line has increased 100% in the past 30 days.
Based in Henderson, NV, PaySign offers prepaid card products and processing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAYS’ 2022 earnings indicates a 340% year-over-year surge.
Morehead, KY-based AppHarvest works as an applied agricultural technology firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPH’s 2022 bottom line indicates a 13.9% year-over-year improvement.
