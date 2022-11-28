Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 25, 2022

  • Shares of Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) jumped 5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $7.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.08 per share.
  • Nordstrom, Inc.’s (JWN - Free Report) shares declined 4.2% after the company cut its annual profit forecast and said that its sales slowed the past two months.
  • Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) rose 1.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84 per share.
  • Manchester United plc’s (MANU - Free Report) shares soared 25.8% after the company said that it was planning to adopt strategic alternatives and even a possible sale.

