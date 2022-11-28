We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) closed at $18.63, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 3.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.1 billion, up 15.23% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $19.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.88% and +16.63%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% lower. Kinder Morgan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Kinder Morgan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.25. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.25.
It is also worth noting that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow KMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.