U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $44.26, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.82% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 8.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from U.S. Bancorp as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.14, up 6.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.59 billion, up 16.42% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.38 per share and revenue of $24.48 billion, which would represent changes of -14.12% and +7.76%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.76% lower. U.S. Bancorp is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, U.S. Bancorp is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.64.
Also, we should mention that USB has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. USB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow USB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.