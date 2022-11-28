Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) is a company that provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ - Free Report) is a vehicle rental company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.

transportation