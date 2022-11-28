Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 28, 2022

  • Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) fell 2% following news that a Foxconn plant in China will reduce iPhone shipment in November.
  • Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI - Free Report) tumbled 4.1% following news that the FTC may sue Microsoft Corp. (MSFT - Free Report) to block its $69 billion takeover bid of the former.   
  • Manchester United plc’s (MANU - Free Report) shares surged 12.8% following news that the owners will explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale
  • Coupa Software Inc.’s (COUP - Free Report) shares surged 6.4% following news that Vista Equity Partners is mulling to acquire the company.

