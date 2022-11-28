We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why You Should Add York Water (YORW) to Your Portfolio Now
The York Water Company’s (YORW - Free Report) ongoing investments to build and improve infrastructure, steady dividend payments and upward estimate revisions make it a good investment candidate.
Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Growth Projections
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $1.38 and $59 million, suggesting an increase of 6.2% and 7%, respectively, from the year-ago period.
The consensus mark for 2023 earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.43 and $61 million, respectively. The bottom- and top-line estimates suggest a 3.6% and 3.4% year-over-year increase, respectively.
Surprise History & Dividend Yield
York Water’s four-quarter positive earnings surprise is nearly 5.5%, on average. The current dividend yield of the company is 1.71%.
Return on Equity (ROE)
The ROE of a company indicates how efficiently the company is utilizing its funds to generate returns. The current ROE of York Water is 10.42 compared with the sector’s average of 6.9, which indicates that the company is utilizing its funds better than companies in its sector.
Debt to Capital
The company’s debt-to-capital ratio is 37.8%, which is lower than the industry average of 46.64%. This indicates that it is managing operations more efficiently than its peers by utilizing less debt. Its time-to-interest-earned ratio at the end of third-quarter 2022 was 4.7, which suggests that the company has enough financial flexibility to meet debt obligations in the near term without any difficulties.
Price Performance
In the past six months, the stock has gained 13% compared with the industry’s 6.2% rally.
