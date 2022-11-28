Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Teekay Tankers (TNK) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, TNK broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, TNK has gained 8.1%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider TNK's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 2 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on TNK for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today