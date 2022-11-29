We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $56.94, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the egg producer had gained 1.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 11.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.54% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cal-Maine Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.98, up 14800% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cal-Maine Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.24, which means Cal-Maine Foods is trading at a discount to the group.
The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.