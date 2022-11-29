Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

Read MoreHide Full Article

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors I (FELIX - Free Report) has a 0.74% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FELIX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With yearly returns of 15.59% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R4 (MIGKX - Free Report) : 0.46% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIGKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 12.55% over the last five years, MIGKX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Neuberger Berman Guardian Institutional (NGDLX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NGDLX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. NGDLX has an expense ratio of 0.66%, management fee of 0.63%, and annual returns of 12.2% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fidelity Adv Semiconductors I (FELIX) - free report >>

MFS Mass Investors Gr Stk R4 (MIGKX) - free report >>

Neuberger Berman LgCap Grow Instl (NGDLX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings