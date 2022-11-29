In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Amana Growth Fund Institutional (AMIGX - Free Report) : 0.64% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. AMIGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. AMIGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.46%.
ASG Managed Futures Strategy Y (ASFYX - Free Report) : 1.48% expense ratio and 1.25% management fee. ASFYX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With yearly returns of 10.52% over the last five years, ASFYX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core A (PKSAX - Free Report) : 1.25% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. PKSAX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 13.53%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.