Company News for Nov 29, 2022

  • Shares of JOYY Inc. (YY - Free Report) gained 1.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.96, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52.
  • Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD - Free Report) soared 12.6% after the company posted third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.21, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73.
  • Apple Inc.’s (AAPL - Free Report) shares fell 2.6% following news that the company will suffer a production shortfall of 6 million iPhone pros due to political unrest in China.
  • Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s (WYNN - Free Report) shares surged 4.4% after the company received provisional grant from the Chinese Authority regarding its casinos in Macau.

