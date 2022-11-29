Blackberry (BB) QNX Now Available on the Cloud for Developers

Blackberry Limited ( BB Quick Quote BB - Free Report) has announced an extension of its use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to further develop the company’s QNX technology. The company’s QNX technology will now be available in the cloud for developers and will aid them in accelerating the time to market for mission-critical embedded systems.
The company plans to showcase its Real Time Operating System (RTOS) and its artificial intelligence data platform, BlackBerry IVY, at the AWS re:Invent 2022. The abovementioned platforms run on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud instances which are powered by AWS Graviton2 processors.
The cloud-based BlackBerry QNX RTOS serves as a cloud-native developer workspace and can be utilized separately or paired with BlackBerry IVY.
BlackBerry QNX will help mission-critical embedded systems developers to accelerate collaboration and time to market and improve software reliability in product development and deployment lifecycle. The industries that stand to benefit from cloud-based QNX Neutrino RTOS are automotive, robotics, medical devices, industrial controls, aerospace and defense.
In the automotive industry, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can leverage the AWS-powered BlackBerry QNX RTOS to tackle issues such as testing and validating the vehicle's software ecosystem and meet various functional and safety standards.
The company has given early access to software to a few OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers like Marelli. It has helped Marelli to reduce team ramp-up times and test different variants of the code without any hardware needs.
The company QNX platform continues to gain traction owing to increasing complexity in vehicle electronic architecture. In the second quarter, the company’s QNX platform secured nine new design wins in Auto and 10 in the General Embedded Market.
In September, the company
collaborated with Shanghai Dayin Technology to develop BlackBerry’s QNX acoustics technology that will power the intelligent cockpit for Jiayu Technology and will be deployed in Great Wall Motors’ premium WEY Mocha, Latte and Macchiato vehicle lines.
Prior to that, the company announced that Hozon’s new energy automobile had selected BlackBerry QNX technology to power its future sedan, the NETA S. The company will leverage BlackBerry QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor for the vehicle's intelligent technology cockpit.
