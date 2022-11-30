We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lennar (LEN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Lennar (LEN - Free Report) closed at $86.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.23% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 5.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 4.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83% in that time.
Lennar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Lennar is projected to report earnings of $4.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.28 billion, up 21.89% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.45 per share and revenue of $33.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.28% and +24.41%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lennar is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lennar has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.89 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.9, which means Lennar is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that LEN currently has a PEG ratio of 4.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.