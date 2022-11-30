We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy (FCEL - Free Report) closed at $3.20, marking a -1.84% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had gained 4.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83% in that time.
FuelCell Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FuelCell Energy is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.41 million, up 211.43% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FuelCell Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.46% lower. FuelCell Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow FCEL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.