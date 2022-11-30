Back to top



New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 60 days.

