Equinor (EQNR) Decides Drilling of 25 Wells Offshore Norway
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) has decided to drill 25 exploration wells off the coast of Norway in 2023, per Reuters. Thus, the total well count for next year will be higher than this year’s tally of 22.
The source added that most of the wells would be drilled in the North Sea, while a few are likely to be drilled in the Norwegian and the Barents Seas. This reflects Equinor’s strong intention of supplying the maximum possible gas supplies to Europe as the flows of gas from Russia has dropped. However, it is not easy to get gas immediately since the exploration activities for new gas fields are a lengthy process.
On the Norwegian continental shelf, Equinor is the largest natural gas producer. In Europe, EQNR is the second largest in terms of supplying gas. According to Equinor, its most important markets for gas in Europe are England, France and Germany. These factors reflect the dependence of Europe on Equinor for gas. The company has now become the largest gas supplier to the European Union, per the source.
