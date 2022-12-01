We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Wins Water and Sanitation Services Contract
Tetra Tech (TTEK - Free Report) has secured a $72.5 million single-award contract for five years from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to boost financing access for climate-resilient water and sanitation services.
Per the contract, Tetra Tech will deploy funds to develop WASH services through the USAID Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Finance 2 (WASH-FIN 2) activity. TTEK will work with development partners, government and financial institutions, service providers and local stakeholders to provide clean drinking water and necessary sanitation services to the people in need.
Tetra Tech’s team of water resources and infrastructure professionals will aid USAID in climate resilience and data-driven decision-making goals.
In November, Tetra Tech clinched a single-award contract for $38 million from the USAID to support the expansion of strategic climate adaptation and resilience programming, worldwide.
Per the agreement, Tetra Tech’s climate and disaster risk-reduction experts will develop and apply predictive climate models, incorporating socioeconomic data to identify disaster risk-reduction strategies and climate-change adaptation options in agriculture, water and energy, among other sectors.
Also, in September, Tetra Tech won a technical assistance contract from the U.S. Trade and Development Agency to support Mexico’s civil aviation program. The project was aimed to improve aviation performance, operations and safety as part of Mexico’s multi-year National Infrastructure Program.
Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
Tetra Tech currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) presently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
AIT’s earnings estimates have increased 4.6% for fiscal 2023 (ending June 2023) in the past 60 days. Shares of Applied Industrial have risen 25.1% in the past six months.
IDEX Corporation (IEX - Free Report) presently has a Zacks Rank of #2. IEX’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters is 5.7%, on average.
In the past 60 days, IDEX’s earnings estimates have increased 1.8% for 2022. The stock has rallied 20.7% in the past six months.
EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) delivered an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%. ENS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.
ENS’ earnings estimates have increased 0.6% for fiscal 2023 (ending March 2023) in the past 60 days. The stock has gained 9% in the past six months.