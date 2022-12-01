In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX) - free report >>
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX) - free report >>
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 1st
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Arco Platform Limited (ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) is an insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.