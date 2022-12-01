Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 1st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arco Platform Limited (ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) is an insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

