We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Here's Why You Should Hold ABM Industries (ABM) Stock Now
ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM - Free Report) is benefiting from strategic acquisitions and investor-friendly steps.
ABM’s earnings are anticipated to grow 2.2% and 1.8% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
Factors That Augur Well
ABM Industries' strategy entails growth through strategic acquisitions and organic investment. The recent acquisition of RavenVolt is part of ABM’s ELEVATE strategy that focuses on expanding the company’s footprint in potential geographies and end markets. The acquisition will help to expand ABM’s Technical Solutions service offerings, strengthening its foothold in EV infrastructure, power and bundled energy solutions markets.
RavenVolt will also boost ABM’S eMobility business as a provider of customized power solutions in facilities that require additional power generation capacity to support EV charging.
ABM Industries’ endeavors in rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases are also impressing. In fiscal 2021, ABM paid out $51 million of dividends but did not repurchase any shares. In fiscal 2020, ABM returned $49.3 million through dividend payments and $5.1 million through share buybacks. Such moves indicate ABM’s commitment to create its shareholder value and underline its confidence in its business. Apart from instilling investors’ confidence in the stock such initiatives also impact the EPS positively .
Some Risks
ABM Industries' current ratio at the end of the July quarter was pegged at 1.21, lower than the current ratio of 1.45 reported at the end of the prior-year quarter. A decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it suggests a company’s inefficiency in serving its short-term debt obligations.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
ABM Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH - Free Report) and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) .
Booz Allen carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%.
Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.
Cross Country Healthcare is currently Zacks #2 Ranked. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6%.
CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.