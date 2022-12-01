Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, VSH broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Shares of VSH have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 15%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that VSH could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider VSH's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 2 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on VSH for more gains in the near future.


