Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Cactus, Inc. (WHD - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, WHD crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of WHD have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.9%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that WHD could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider WHD's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 3 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on WHD for more gains in the near future.


