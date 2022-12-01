We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Acadia (ACHC) JV Opens New Behavioral Health Unit in Fort Wayne
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC - Free Report) announced the opening of its Maple Heights Behavioral Health hospital in Fort Wayne, IN. The hospital is a partnership between Acadia Healthcare and Lutheran Health Network, a leading integrated health healthcare delivery system, owned by Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH - Free Report) .
The partnership held a ribbon-tying ceremony for the 120-bed facility. The new hospital is expected to provide inpatient mental healthcare for adults. Further, it is likely to incorporate intensive outpatient treatment and inpatient adolescent programs in its service offerings.
On Aug 5, 2021, the partnership held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new hospital and stated that the facility was likely to open in the first half of this year. Through the facility, $45 million was expected to be invested in the community.
The move is expected to benefit the Fort Wayne community with easy access to quality behavioral healthcare. It is also in line with Acadia Healthcare’s vision to bolster the company’s reach in the U.S. behavioral healthcare market. ACHC remains actively engaged with its acquisition pipeline and expects buyouts and joint venture activities to add scale to its business.
At the third quarter-end, Acadia Healthcare had a major network with 242 behavioral healthcare units housing around 10,800 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. It is on course to add about 300 beds to its existing facilities in 2022. Also, it remains on track to inaugurate a minimum of six Comprehensive Treatment Centers this year.
Price Performance
Acadia Healthcare’s shares have jumped 65.6% in the past year against the 0.2% fall of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
