Back to top

Amazon's New Chips Coming for NVIDIA

Read MoreHide Full Article

Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. It all started with a nerd in a garage, trying to sell books. Now it’s evolved into a nerd on a megayacht trying to send space ships to Mars. Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) is the great American capitalist success story. The company’s AWS division has become the profit center. Nearly three-quarters of Amazon’s operating profit comes from AWS.

The company is aiming to squeeze out even more profits by unveiling its own line of high-end chips. Customers can now rent computing power that relies on the company’s new version of its Graviton chips. According to executives, the product is a springboard to making high-performance computing available to the masses.

These new chips will be a more-cost effective computing solution when compared to chips from juggernauts like Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) and Intel (INTC - Free Report) .

With Amazon entering the chip fray, let’s check-in on the stock and the chip industry to see if now is the time to buy.

Every time you share this video, Amazon enters and dominates yet another business. Subscribe to the YouTube channel, Twitter @bartosiastics, check out Zacks.com/promo for this week’s deal on Marijuana Innovators. For everybody at Zacks, I’m Dave Bartosiak and I’ll see you next time.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>

Intel Corporation (INTC) - free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Published in

semiconductor tech-stocks