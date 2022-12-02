We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $175.78, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.
Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 21.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 4.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.55%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 105.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.42 billion, up 31.25% from the year-ago period.
BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$8.78 per share and revenue of $66.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.99% and +6.03%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. Boeing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.