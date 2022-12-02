We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paccar (PCAR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) closed at $105.95, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck maker had gained 10.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.
Paccar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Paccar to post earnings of $2.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.98 billion, up 10.8% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.15 per share and revenue of $26.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +53.2% and +21.62%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.63% higher. Paccar is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Paccar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.37, which means Paccar is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that PCAR has a PEG ratio of 1.3 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.