Carnival (CCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL - Free Report) closed at $9.97, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.
Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 14.27% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.
Carnival will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Carnival is projected to report earnings of -$0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 83.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4 billion, up 210.64% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.73% lower. Carnival currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.