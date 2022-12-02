We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United Rentals (URI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
United Rentals (URI - Free Report) closed at $356.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.
Coming into today, shares of the equipment rental company had gained 14.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 7.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.55%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Rentals as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.94, up 34.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.28 billion, up 18.24% from the year-ago period.
URI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $32.50 per share and revenue of $11.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.33% and +19.72%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% higher. United Rentals is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, United Rentals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.86. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.72.
Investors should also note that URI has a PEG ratio of 0.6 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.