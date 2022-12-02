We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $45.35, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.55%.
U.S. Bancorp will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $1.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.59 billion, up 16.42% from the year-ago period.
USB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.38 per share and revenue of $24.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.12% and +7.76%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.76% lower. U.S. Bancorp is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that U.S. Bancorp has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.37 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.74.
It is also worth noting that USB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.