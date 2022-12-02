Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, PANW crossed above the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Shares of PANW have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 19.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that PANW could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider PANW's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 14 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting PANW on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today