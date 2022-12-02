Back to top

Image: Bigstock

MacroGenics (MGNX) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, MacroGenics (MGNX - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. MGNX surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

MGNX could be on the verge of another rally after moving 43% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Looking at MGNX's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 4 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on MGNX for more gains in the near future.


