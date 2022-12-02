Back to top

Image: Bigstock

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

QuidelOrtho (QDEL - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, QDEL broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, QDEL has gained 7%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider QDEL's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 3 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on QDEL for more gains in the near future.


