New Strong Sell Stocks for December 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AB SKF (SKFRY - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Absolute Software (ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO - Free Report) is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.0% downward over the last 60 days.

