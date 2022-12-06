Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 5, 2022

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s (CBRL - Free Report) shares plunged 12.9% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.99 per share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 per share.
  • Smartsheet Inc.’s (SMAR - Free Report) shares soared 16.6% after reporting a third-quarter 2022 loss of $0.01 per share, much narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of $0.14 per share.
  • Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (ZS - Free Report) plummeted 10.7% after the cybersecurity giant said longer sales cycles and other headwinds contributed to its conservative guidance.
  • Ford Motor Company’s (F - Free Report) shares fell 1.6% on lower vehicle sales in November.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) - free report >>

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) - free report >>

Smartsheet (SMAR) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks restaurants