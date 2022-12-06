We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock Gained 25.4% in the Past Year
Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH - Free Report) have gained 25.4% in the past year compared with 14.6% rise of the industry it belongs to.
The uptick was primarily driven by Vision 2020, differentiated business & large addressable market.
Reasons for Upside
Booz Allen Hamilton’s strategic development of its solutions business allows it to create differentiated business models and sales channels, increase client acquisition and enhance future revenue opportunities. BAH also differentiated itself from the talent market to ensure attraction and retention of quality talent from diverse disciplines.
These initiatives increased BAH’s ability to bring a variety of offerings through which it has been winning highly technical, mission-critical work for its federal government business and ensure long-term sustainable growth.
Booz Allen has a large addressable market as it serves the government, one of the world’s largest consumers of technology and management consulting services. Also, the agencies of the U.S. intelligence community offer an additional market. Further, the company has a lot of opportunities in global commercial markets where it has relatively low penetration.
Vision 2020, Booz Allen’s transformation strategy aimed to create sustainable expansion, has been fetching significant headcount and backlog growth. Its implementation has accelerated BAH’s organic revenue growth and strengthened its profitability position.
Favorable Estimate Revision
Driven by the above tailwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved up 2.5% to $4.47 per share in the past 60 days.
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
