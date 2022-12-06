Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

California Resources (CRC - Free Report) is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5 downward over the last 60 days.

Assurant (AIZ - Free Report) is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Everi (EVRI - Free Report) is a provider of entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.

