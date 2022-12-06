We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TC Energy (TRP) Gets Approval for NGTL Pipeline Expansion
TC Energy (TRP - Free Report) was granted approval by the Canadian government to expand the NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (“NGTL”) pipeline system in Alberta. This move could help improve market access for western Canadian natural gas.
Canada’s Energy Regulator conditionally approved TRP’s West Path Delivery 2023 project, which will add roughly 40 kilometers (25 miles) of new natural gas pipelines to the prevailing 25,000-kilometre NGTL system. This will allow the company to ship gas from the western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to markets in Canada and the United States.
The expansion will enable the Calgary-based firm to meet the growing demand for natural gas in the United States. Further, the expansion is part of a C$1.2 billion expansion program first announced by TC Energy in 2019 and reinforced by about 258 million cubic feet per day of new long-term firm service contracts.
TC Energy mentioned that the company is pleased with the approval decision. It also stated that the construction is anticipated to commence in the first quarter of 2023, with a planned in-service date of Nov 1, 2023.
TC Energy Corporation is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. Established in 1951, TRP primarily focuses on natural gas transmission through its 57,500-mile network of pipelines located in Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy is also involved in other businesses, including power generation, natural gas storage and crude oil pipelines.
