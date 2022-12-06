Back to top

Company News for Dec 6, 2022

  • Tesla, Inc.’s (TSLA - Free Report) shares fell 6.4% on reports emerging that it was planning to cut the December output of its Model Y at its Shanghai plant by more than 20% compared to last month.
  • Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) slid 3.3% as growth stocks plunged on fears of a recession.
  • Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (CRM - Free Report) plunged 7.4% after it announced the departure of Slack’s CEO.
  • Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) fell 2.8% on the broader energy slump.

