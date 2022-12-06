We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shares Up 11.3% in 6 Months: Here's Why
Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK - Free Report) appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 11.3% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 8.8%.
Catalysts Behind the Price Surge
Tetra Tech’s diversified business structure allows it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one of its end markets with strength across the others. Also, its focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services is constantly amplifying its competitive edge.
New funding for water & environment is supporting revenues from the U.S. Federal clients. The company’s focus on environmental programs and sustainability is driving revenues from U.S. commercial clients. Digital water transformation activities along with higher local and state funding are driving revenues for the U.S. state and local clients.
Tetra Tech’s ability to penetrate different markets through acquisitions is commendable. The Piteau Associates acquisition in March 2022 is boosting its capabilities in advanced analytics for providing water management and geotechnical solutions to its customers. The buyout of Axiom Data Science in March 2022 has strengthened TTEK’s advanced climate data analytics solutions offerings.
The company utilizes its cash flow to reward its shareholders through dividend payouts and share-repurchase programs. In fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 2, 2022), TTEK used $200 million to repurchase shares and paid dividends worth $46.1 million to its shareholders. The quarterly dividend rate also hiked 15% in May 2022.
TTEK follows a balanced capital-allocation strategy. The company’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $185.1 million. The figure was much higher than the current portion of long-term debt of $12.5 million. This suggests that the company has sufficient cash to meet current debt obligations.
