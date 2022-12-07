Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Absolute Software (ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6 downward over the last 60 days.

Amryt Pharma (AMYT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 64.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Arco Platform (ARCE - Free Report) This company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days.

