Company News for Dec 7, 2022

  • Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL - Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on the broader tech slump.
  • Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) slid 2.6%, with reports emerging that it was planning to cut 2% of its workforce.
  • Shares of Exelon Corporation (EXC - Free Report) rose 2.7% with the utilities sector bucking the trend.
  • Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) fell 3.2% as oil prices continued to fall.

