Southwest Airlines (LUV) Inks a Tentative Deal With TWU
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) recently announced that it has entered into a tentative agreement with the Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 557 for more than 200 flight instructors.
This deal is for the contract housing Southwest Airlines’ flight instructors, who provide flight operations instructions and training to the company’s existing and newly hired pilots. The TWU Local 557 will provide the details of the tentative agreement and the ratification process.
After one year of negotiation, both teams have finally come to this agreement. We believe this deal should help both parties work effortlessly with each other in the days ahead.
Adam Carlisle, vice president labor relations at Southwest Airlines, stated, "We are pleased to have reached an agreement that will offer significant quality of life improvements for our Flight Instructors while also reflecting the operational needs of the business."
Shares of Southwest Airlines have declined 7.4% so far this year compared with 15.5% decline of the industry it belongs to.
