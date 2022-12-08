We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) closed at $18.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 1.15% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.47% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.7% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.1 billion, up 15.23% from the year-ago period.
KMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $19.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.88% and +16.63%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher within the past month. Kinder Morgan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.74. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.74.
We can also see that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.53 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.