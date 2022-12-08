We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Coupa Software (COUP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Coupa Software (COUP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $61.25, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 39.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.7% in that time.
Coupa Software will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 12, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Coupa Software to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 64.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $212.36 million, up 14.28% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $840.75 million, which would represent changes of -45.78% and +15.92%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupa Software. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Coupa Software is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Coupa Software is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 135.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 44.83, so we one might conclude that Coupa Software is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that COUP currently has a PEG ratio of 6.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.