Most Interesting New ETFs of 2H22
Despite continued market turmoil, US-listed ETFs have pulled in more than $560 billion so far in 2022 and remain on track for second-highest annual inflows on record. Almost 400 new ETFs have been introduced this year, slightly lower than record-breaking number in the same period last year but still very impressive.
The Harbor Corporate Culture ETF (HAPI - Free Report) invests in companies with strong corporate culture firms. Apple (AAPL - Free Report) and Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) are the top holdings currently.
The God Bless America ETF (YALL - Free Report) screens out firms with "politically left/liberal political activism & social agendas.” Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) and NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) are its top holdings.
The AXS Brendan Wood TopGun Index ETF (TGN - Free Report) holds 25 “highest investment quality” firms. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM - Free Report) and FrancoNevada (FNV - Free Report) get the highest allocations in the portfolio.
Kevin Paffrath, a YouTube financial influencer with 1.84 million followers, launched the Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF (PP) recently. It has more than 20% of its assets invested in Tesla currently.
