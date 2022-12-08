Back to top

ProPetro (PUMP) Gets Contract for First Electric Frac Fleet

ProPetro Holding (PUMP - Free Report) recently announced that it signed a contract with a leading independent Permian operator for the use of its first electric-powered hydraulic fracturing fleet (e-fleet). Per the agreement, PUMP will provide committed services for three years following the delivery of the e-fleet.

The contracted equipment will be positioned primarily to support simulated fracture operations. The undisclosed operator will initially use ProPetro’s Tier IV dynamic natural gas blending dual-fuel equipment. The transition to the e-fleet in the Permian Basin is anticipated to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

The Midland, TX-based oilfield services provider stated that it executed orders for two more electric frac fleets, with the expected delivery in the fourth quarter of 2023. The additional order brings a total of four electric frac fleets to PUMP’s hydraulic fracturing offering, advancing the firm's fleet transition to next-generation equipment.

Founded in 2005, ProPetro Holding Corp. operates primarily in the Permian Basin spread over west Texas and New Mexico. The company offers a wide spectrum of specialized, complementary services and equipment for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Approximately 99% of PUMP's total revenues come from the Permian Basin.

