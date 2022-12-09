We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Ethan Allen (ETD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Ethan Allen (ETD - Free Report) closed at $26.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.
Heading into today, shares of the home furnishings company had lost 5.36% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.49% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Ethan Allen as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.89, down 6.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $207.75 million, down 0.16% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $828.75 million, which would represent changes of -9.92% and +1.34%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ethan Allen. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ethan Allen is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Ethan Allen currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.54. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.54.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.